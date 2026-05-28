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Home  » News » Jeweller Shot, Store Robbed Of Rs 40 Lakh In Bihar's Gaya

Jeweller Shot, Store Robbed Of Rs 40 Lakh In Bihar's Gaya

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 28, 2026 20:04 IST

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A jeweller in Gaya, Bihar, was shot and robbed of Rs 40 lakh worth of ornaments, triggering protests and a police investigation into the brazen daylight robbery.

Key Points

  • A jeweller in Gaya, Bihar, was shot and robbed of ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh.
  • Armed men on motorcycles allegedly opened fire at the jeweller before fleeing with gold, silver, and cash.
  • The jeweller sustained gunshot wounds but is reported to be out of danger.
  • The robbery has led to protests and a shutdown in Gurua, with traders demanding arrests and recovery of the stolen valuables.
  • Police have tightened security and are conducting raids to apprehend the culprits.

A jeweller was allegedly shot, and ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh were robbed from his store in Bihar's Gayaji district, police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Bihar Jewellery Heist

Armed men arrived on two motorcycles at Prabhakar Kumar Barnwal's store in Gurua market on Wednesday evening, and allegedly opened fire at him before fleeing with gold and silver ornaments and cash, they said.

 

Barnwal sustained gunshot wounds and was admitted to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital. Doctors said he was out of danger.

Police Investigation Underway

Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said the incident was being treated seriously.

He directed Magadh Range IG Vikas Vaibhav to visit the spot, meet the victim's family and supervise the investigation.

Protests Erupt After Robbery

The incident sparked protests in Gurua, with traders observing a shutdown and demanding the immediate arrest of the accused and the recovery of the robbed valuables.

Police said security had been tightened in the area and raids were underway to nab those behind the crime.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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