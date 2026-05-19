Jeweller Robbed In Beed After Dubai Gold Biscuit Promise

A jeweller in Beed, Maharashtra, fell victim to a sophisticated fraud, losing Rs 3 lakh after being lured with the promise of cheap Dubai gold biscuits.

Key Points A jeweller in Beed was lured with the promise of smuggled Dubai gold biscuits.

The jeweller was robbed of Rs 3 lakh after being lured to a secluded spot.

Two suspects were arrested after crashing their motorcycle while fleeing.

Police are searching for three to four accomplices involved in the robbery.

A jeweller was allegedly assaulted and robbed of Rs 3 lakh by a gang of fraudsters who lured him with a promise of selling him gold biscuits in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

Two suspects were arrested after their getaway motorcycle crashed into a car while fleeing the crime scene on Sunday, while a hunt is underway for three to four absconding accomplices, they said.

The Dubai Gold Biscuit Scam

According to police, a man approached the victim, Datta Kakade, a jeweller from Takalgavhan village in Georai tehsil, on social media, promising him gold biscuits smuggled from Dubai at prices lower than the market rate.

The accused claimed that he possessed gold biscuits imported from Dubai by evading tax and invited Kakade to Kaij tehsil to complete the deal, they said.

The Robbery and Arrests

On Sunday afternoon, the victim and his craftsman arrived in Kaij in a car carrying Rs 3 lakh in cash for the purchase, an official said.

He said that the duo were then taken by the accused, Appa Shivaji Shinde (28) and Vishal Ramkisan Shinde (30), to a secluded spot near a sugar factory, where they snatched the cash bag away and attacked the victim with an iron rod, before fleeing on their motorcycle.

The duo, however, crashed into a moving car as locals attempted to stop them. They sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to the sub-district hospital in Kaij.

Three to four other accomplices managed to escape and are currently absconding, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.