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Home  » News » Teacher Robbed Of Gold Chain In Beed District

Teacher Robbed Of Gold Chain In Beed District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 16:53 IST

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A school teacher in Beed, Maharashtra, fell victim to a brazen gold chain snatching, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about public safety.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • A gold chain worth Rs 1.05 lakh was snatched from a school teacher in Beed district.
  • The incident occurred near Tolabai Gadve Anganwadi school in Samtanagar area.
  • Two men on a motorcycle snatched the 7-gram gold chain from the victim.
  • Police are checking CCTV footage to identify and nab the accused.

A gold chain worth Rs 1.05 lakh was snatched from a school teacher by two motorcycle-borne men in Kaij in Beed district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place around 5:15pm near Tolabai Gadve Anganwadi school in Samtanagar area on Thursday, he added.

 

Police Investigate Gold Chain Snatching

"Victim Seema Gaikwad (44) was returning home from the market at the time. Two men on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her gold chain weighing 7 grams," the Kaij police station official said.

CCTV footage of the area is being checked as part of efforts to nab the two accused, who are in their early 20s, sub inspector Balasaheb Rode said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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