Key Arrests Made in 'Jana Nayagan' Piracy Investigation

Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three individuals, including a freelance assistant editor, for the data theft and online leak of the movie 'Jana Nayagan', highlighting the ongoing battle against movie piracy.

Key Points Tamil Nadu police arrested three individuals for the data theft and online leak of the movie 'Jana Nayagan'.

A freelance assistant editor allegedly stole the movie data from an editing studio and shared it with accomplices.

The police have warned against downloading or sharing pirated content, threatening legal action.

The public is encouraged to report instances of pirated content to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The release of 'Jana Nayagan', starring actor-politician Vijay, has been delayed due to certification issues.

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three main accused, including a freelance assistant editor, for the data theft and online leak of the movie 'Jana Nayagan', police have said.

According to an official release, the arrests were made on April 15 following a detailed technical analysis and examination of digital evidence.

The arrests follow the prior apprehension of six other individuals on April 11 for uploading and disseminating pirated content.

Police have, however, withheld the identities of the arrested, pending further investigation.

Details of the Data Theft

Police stated on Thursday that the primary accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another film. He gained unauthorised access to the reels of the film at an editing studio and stole the data. The stolen data was then rendered into a movie format and shared with the co-accused, leading to its widespread online circulation, police added.

All three accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Cyber Crime Wing Issues Warning

Issuing a public advisory, the Cyber Crime Wing strictly warned against downloading, streaming, or forwarding pirated content, stating that any involvement in digital piracy will invite strict legal consequences.

The police have urged the public to promptly report instances of pirated content or suspicious links to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or via the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.

The actor-politician Vijay starrer's release, originally scheduled for January 2026, has been delayed after the Central Board of Film Certification withheld its clearance.