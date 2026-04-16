10 Films That Leaked Online Before Release

As Jana Nayagan and Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender become victims of piracy even before they are released in theatres, Sreeju Sudhakaran looks back at some Indian movies impacted by pre-release leaks.

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

Key Points Major films like Jana Nayagan and Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender have suffered premature leaks, with HD prints appearing online well before their scheduled release dates.

Unlike traditional piracy (theatre recordings or streaming rips), these leaks suggest potential breaches in studio digital security or insider involvement, raising serious concerns for the industry.

Past victims of such pre-release piracy attacks include movies like Udta Punjab, Sikandar, Taxiwala.

The ongoing issue of premature leaks highlights the urgent need for enhanced digital security and stricter enforcement to protect intellectual property and the financial viability of film productions.

'Tis the month of premature leaks. I am, of course, not referring to any medical condition here, though for the global film industry, it certainly is a serious concern.

Two major films, within a matter of days, have fallen victim to significant piracy attacks.

Usually, films are pirated once they release, with prints surfacing on torrent sites the very same day. That is not the case with Jana Nayagan. The film, whose release was left hanging after the Censor Board reportedly put it on hold over its political content in January, saw its HD print leak online in April.

It prompted a police crackdown, but unfortunately, the action came a little too late. Many had already watched the film online, despite the production house, KVN Productions' warning that even those downloading the film would be tracked via IP addresses and face strict consequences.

The Alarming Trend of Pre-Release Piracy

At least Jana Nayagan was all ready to be released before the Censor Board iced its plans.

The same cannot be said for Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender, the Hollywood animated fantasy that was scheduled to release on October 9, on Paramount+. Yet, the full film leaked online well in advance. While the studio managed to take down some clips on social media, containing the spread of the full film across torrent sites proved far more difficult.

So why is this happening?

In India, piracy is illegal under the Copyright Act, 1957 and the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023. Offenders can face up to three years of imprisonment and fines amounting to 5 percent of a film's production cost.

Yet, this has done little to deter piracy networks. Cam-recorded prints from theatres and HD rips from digital releases continue to flood the Internet on the day of their releases.

What makes the leaks of Jana Nayagan and Avatar: Aang, The Last Airbender particularly concerning is that these are not theatre recordings or streaming rips; they were never officially available to the public. This points either to a breach in studio-level digital security or, more worryingly, an insider leak, both of which warrant serious investigation.

And these are not isolated cases. Sreeju Sudhakaran looks at 10 Indian films that were leaked online before their theatrical release.

Jana Nayagan (2026)

IMAGE: Vijay in Jana Nayagan.

Had Jana Nayagan released in theatres on January 9 as originally planned, it could well have been a blockbuster. Thalapathy Vijay's films almost always open big, and many go on to become major hits. This one carried additional weight, as it was expected to be his final film before fully entering politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam through the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026.

Ironically, that very political angle is believed to have contributed to the CBFC withholding certification and the Madras high court upholding its decision, leaving the film in limbo.

On April 9, portions of the film began circulating on social media, prompting swift action from cybercrime authorities. But by then, the entire film had already found its way onto torrent sites. Despite warnings from the makers and condemnation from industry voices, many viewers had already accessed the pirated version.

Sikandar (2025)

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Sikandar.

In the case of Salman Khan's Eid 2025 release Sikandar, the damage -- while serious -- feels relatively tamer compared to others on this list because of when the leak happened.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was set to release on March 30, 2025. But just hours before its theatrical debut, a print leaked online.

Interestingly, those who watched the pirated version claimed it contained extended scenes and subplots not present in the theatrical cut. Whether piracy or poor reception (or both) impacted its performance, Sikandar ultimately flopped at the box office, denting Salman Khan's box office credibility.

Jaggubhai (2010)

IMAGE: Shriya Saran and R Sarathkumar in Jaggubhai.

Jaggubhai, a 2010 Tamil action potboiler starring R Sarathkumar and directed by K S Ravikumar, was slated for a January 2010 theatrical release. But weeks before its release, an unfinished high-definition print leaked online.

This version lacked background score and visual effects in several portions, but the damage had already been done.

Sarathkumar held an emotional press conference that month condemning the leak, with prominent stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Suriya in attendance. The makers even shot an alternate climax before releasing a revised version later that month.

Unfortunately, the film flopped at the box office.

Udta Punjab (2016)

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab.

The Udta Punjab leak turned into a high-profile controversy as it coincided with a bitter standoff between the filmmakers and the Censor Board.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey and starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, the film tackled the issue of rampant drug abuse among the youth in Punjab, a subject that made it politically sensitive. The CBFC, then headed by Pahlaj Nihalani, withheld certification unless extensive cuts were made.

As the stalemate dragged on, a leaked version of the film surfaced on torrent web sites. This was not a fully finished print -- some visual effects were incomplete -- and it carried a 'FOR CENSOR' watermark, making its source fairly evident.

Despite the setback, Udta Punjab eventually secured certification, released in theatres on June 17, 2016, earned strong critical acclaim, and emerged a modest box office performer.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015)

IMAGE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in Manjhi: The Mountain Man.

Manjhi: The Mountain Man, a biographical drama on the late Dashrath Manjhi, told the remarkable story of a Bihar-based labourer who carved a road through a mountain using just a hammer and chisel.

Directed by Ketan Mehta and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, the film was scheduled to release on August 21, 2015. But a 'preview copy' leaked onto peer-to-peer platforms ahead of its release. For a relatively small film, this premature leak proved particularly damaging.

Despite positive critical reception, Manjhi sadly failed at the box office.

Mohalla Assi (2018)

IMAGE: Sakshi Tanwar and Sunny Deol in Mohalla Assi.

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's satirical black comedy had a long and troubled journey. Taking four years to complete its production, the film ran into controversy in 2015 after its trailer sparked outrage over its use of strong language and its depiction of life around the Varanasi ghats.

The Censor Board denied certification on orders of a Delhi court, delaying its release by a couple of more years until the Delhi high court lifted the ban.

What makes the case more striking is that a print of Mohalla Assi had leaked online in 2015, just 10 days after the Manjhi leak. The combination of piracy and prolonged delays ensured that when the Sunny Deol-starrer finally released in 2018, it passed largely unnoticed.

Great Grand Masti (2016)

IMAGE: Aftab Shivdasani, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi in Great Grand Masti.

Pahlaj Nihalani's tenure as CBFC chief from 2015 to 2017 was marked not just by controversies, but also by a string of films leaking ahead of release.

Take Indra Kumar's adult comedy Great Grand Masti. The film faced CBFC objections and underwent multiple cuts, but the bigger blow came when it leaked on torrent sites weeks before its release. This significantly impacted its box office prospects, making it the first film in the franchise to underperform.

For Mastii 4 (2025), there was no such external factor to blame for its poor performance.

Taxiwala (2018)

IMAGE: Priyanka Jawalkar and Vijay Deverakonda in Taxiwala.

Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu supernatural thriller was slated for release on November 17, 2018. But just days before release, disaster struck when a raw print of the film leaked online, creating considerable panic within the Telugu film industry.

Fortunately, despite the setback, Taxiwala went on to become a decent box office success.

Attarintiki Daredi (2013)

IMAGE: Pawan Kalyan and Samantha in Attarintiki Daredi.

Attarintiki Daredi, a Telugu masala entertainer starring Pawan Kalyan and Samantha, and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, was initially scheduled to release on September 22, 2013. But things did not go as planned.

Around 90 minutes of footage (from a total runtime of 175 minutes) leaked online and was even circulated through bootleg CDs and DVDs. Investigations later revealed that an assistant director had leaked access to copies of the film, which then spread rapidly.

Pawan Kalyan, however, suspected a larger conspiracy and pushed for deeper investigation. Despite these setbacks, the film released on September 27, 2013, and went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film of its time, surpassing S S Rajamouli's Magadheera (2009).

Paanch (2003)

IMAGE: Tejaswini Kolhapure and Kay Kay Menon in Paanch.

Anurag Kashyap's directorial debut remains the most curious case on this list. Because it never received a proper theatrical release. In fact, the year mentioned above refers only to its film festival premiere.

What makes it even more unusual is that Kashyap himself has resigned to audiences watching bootleg versions, arguably the only way his maiden venture has been accessible to the public.

Completed in 2001, Paanch ran into censorship issues due to its violence, language, and depiction of drug use (which, ironically, might feel almost tame by today's standards).

The film eventually leaked online and despite the years that have passed, Paanch still awaits a proper release, either in theatres or on a streaming platform.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff