Tamil Nadu police books Hindi daily editor for rumour-mongering

Cases have been filed against the Editor of Dainik Bhaskar and another journalist for spreading false information claiming attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, the State police said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Special police teams have been formed to arrest the journalists. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special teams have been formed under the orders of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, C Sylendra Babu to arrest them, they said.

Migrant workers of northern States are living in peace in Tamil Nadu with safety and security and without fear.

A case was registered against the Editor of Dainik Bhaskar newspaper in Tirupur North Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections covering promoting enmity and mischief causing fear among public, a State police press release said.

Another case has been registered in Tirupur Cyber Crime Police Station against Mohammad Tanvir (TanveerPost Twitter handle) under the IPC for making imputations prejudicial to national integration, making mischief causing fear among public and under a relevant section of the Information Technology Act.

Against 'one Prashant Umrao', a first information report (FIR) has been filed under various sections of the IPC including those for giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity and hatred, provoking breach of peace, statement leading to public mischief, police said.

Thoothukudi Central Police Station has filed the case.

Umrao's verified Twitter handle said he is the spokesperson for Uttarpradesh Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, the police statement did not identify him as a Saffron party office-bearer.

Krishnagiri Police registered a case against a person --named in FIR as Shubham Shukla-- under an IPC section for posting false information on Twitter.

Police warned of stern action against those spreading false information to disturb peace and create tension.