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Key Accused Arrested in 'Jana Nayagan' Piracy Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 23:00 IST

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Tamil Nadu police have arrested three individuals, including a freelance editor, for their involvement in the data theft and online piracy of the movie 'Jana Nayagan', sending a strong message against digital piracy.

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing arrested three main accused in the 'Jana Nayagan' movie piracy case.
  • A freelance assistant editor allegedly stole the movie data from an editing studio.
  • The stolen data was converted into a movie format and shared, leading to widespread online piracy.
  • Police warn against downloading, streaming, or forwarding pirated content, citing legal consequences.
  • The public is urged to report pirated content to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has arrested three main accused, including a freelance assistant editor, for the data theft and online leak of the movie 'Jana Nayagan', police said on Thursday.

According to an official release, the arrests were made on April 15 following a detailed technical analysis and examination of digital evidence.

 

The arrests follow the prior apprehension of six other individuals on April 11 for uploading and disseminating the pirated content.

Police have, however, withheld the identities of the arrested, pending further investigation.

Details of the Crime

Police stated that the primary accused was working as a freelance assistant editor for another film. He gained unauthorised access to the reels of the film at an editing studio and stole the data. The stolen data was then rendered into a movie format and shared with the co-accused, leading to its widespread online circulation, police added.

All three accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Public Warning Against Piracy

Issuing a public advisory, the Cyber Crime Wing strictly warned against downloading, streaming, or forwarding pirated content, stating that any involvement in digital piracy will invite strict legal consequences.

The police have urged the public to promptly report instances of pirated content or suspicious links to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in) or via the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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