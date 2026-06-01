Two Arrested Over Jamshedpur Revenge Killing

Police in Jamshedpur have arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man, allegedly as a revenge killing related to a previous murder case.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Two individuals have been arrested in Jamshedpur in connection with the murder of Vikash Singh.

The murder is allegedly a revenge killing for the death of Sourabh Sharma, who was murdered a year ago.

The victim's younger brother, Vicky Singh, was allegedly involved in the previous murder.

The accused allegedly lured Vikash Singh to a liquor party before attacking him with a knife and iron rod.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man whose body was found in a bush in Jamshedpur town of Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Vikash Singh, was allegedly killed on Saturday night. His body was found on Sunday in a bush in the Olidih police outpost area.

Motive Behind The Jamshedpur Murder

Addressing a press conference, East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey said the murder was allegedly carried out to avenge the killing of one Sourabh Sharma alias Pawan Sharma about a year ago.

Sharma was a cousin of one of the accused, Raju Kumbhkar, and was allegedly murdered by the victim's younger brother, Vicky Singh alias Appa Rao, he said.

Vicky had recently been released from jail after serving a one-year sentence in connection with that case, he said.

"As the accused could not get hold of Vicky, they targeted his elder brother Vikash," Pandey said.

Details Of The Crime

Police alleged that Kumbhkar and his associate, Suraj Kuntia, conspired to kill Vikash and invited him to a liquor party on the night of May 30.

During the gathering, the duo allegedly attacked him with a knife and an iron rod, causing fatal injuries, they said.

After the murder, the accused allegedly dumped the body in a bush behind the Adivasi Club in Olidih, police said.

The SSP said police have recovered the knife and iron rod allegedly used in the murder.