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Two Arrested Over Woman's Murder In Koderma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 11:53 IST

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Police in Koderma, Jharkhand, have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of a woman, with the investigation pointing to a motive of revenge linked to an extramarital affair.

Key Points

  • Two individuals have been arrested in Koderma, Jharkhand, for the murder of Neha Raj.
  • Police investigation reveals the motive was revenge stemming from an extramarital affair.
  • The accused confessed to throttling and slitting the victim's throat.
  • Evidence recovered includes the murder weapon, blood-stained clothes, and the getaway bike.
  • The victim's husband is also in custody following a rape allegation by one of the accused.

Police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a woman in Jharkhand's Koderma district, an officer said.

Koderma Superintendent of Police (SP), Kumar Shivashish, told reporters on Saturday that revenge arising out of an illicit affair of the deceased woman's husband, Shambhu Rana, with another woman was the prime motive behind the murder.

 

Details Of The Koderma Murder Investigation

"Based on technical and scientific evidence, we started interrogating the two suspects, Rohit Rana and Devanti Devi, and later they confessed to having throttled 30-year-old Neha Raj and then slitting her throat on Thursday while there was no one in the house," the SP said.

Police also said that the husband of Neha Raj had an extramarital affair with Devanti Devi, who happened to be his relative and had allegedly forcibly raped her.

Motive Behind The Crime

"When the accused woman's husband came to know about it, he plotted the murder of Shambhu Rana's wife to teach him a lesson and was helped in the crime by his wife," the police official informed.

Evidence Recovered By Police

Police have also recovered the knife used in the crime, the blood-stained clothes worn by the accused and the bike used by them.

"The accused woman has also lodged a case of rape against the deceased woman's husband, and we had to take Shambhu Rana into custody. All three persons have been remanded to judicial custody," the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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