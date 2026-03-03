Northern Army Commander Reviews Kashmir Security

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma convened a meeting in Srinagar to assess the evolving security landscape in Kashmir and reinforce the commitment to citizen safety.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the evolving security situation in Kashmir.

In a post on X, the Northern Command said Lt Gen Sharma engaged with Formation Commanders and representatives of sister agencies to deliberate on the prevailing security situation.

Security Concerns and Protests

Protests have rocked many parts of the valley after the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.