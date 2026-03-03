HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Northern Army Commander Reviews Kashmir Security

Northern Army Commander Reviews Kashmir Security

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 03, 2026 18:04 IST

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma convened a meeting in Srinagar to assess the evolving security landscape in Kashmir and reinforce the commitment to citizen safety.

Key Points

  • Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma chaired a meeting in Srinagar to review the evolving security situation in Kashmir.
  • The Army Commander engaged with Formation Commanders and representatives of sister agencies to discuss the prevailing security challenges.
  • The Northern Command reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The security review comes amid protests in the valley.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the evolving security situation in Kashmir.

In a post on X, the Northern Command said Lt Gen Sharma engaged with Formation Commanders and representatives of sister agencies to deliberate on the prevailing security situation.

 

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, chaired a meeting in #Srinagar to review the evolving security situation in Kashmir Valley. #NorthernCommand remains resolute in its commitment to ensure safety & security of citizens of #JammuKashmir," the Army said.

Security Concerns and Protests

Protests have rocked many parts of the valley after the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

