Northern Army Commander Reviews Kashmir Security

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma on Tuesday reviewed the evolving security situation in Kashmir.
In a post on X, the Northern Command said Lt Gen Sharma engaged with Formation Commanders and representatives of sister agencies to deliberate on the prevailing security situation.
"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, chaired a meeting in #Srinagar to review the evolving security situation in Kashmir Valley. #NorthernCommand remains resolute in its commitment to ensure safety & security of citizens of #JammuKashmir," the Army said.
Security Concerns and Protests
Protests have rocked many parts of the valley after the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.