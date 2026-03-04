HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Trio Held for Instigating Public Disturbance in Jammu

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 04, 2026 00:35 IST

In Jammu, three individuals were detained for allegedly instigating public disturbance and breaching the peace at a local bus stand, leading to their arrest and judicial custody.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Three individuals were detained in Jammu for allegedly instigating public disturbance at a bus stand.
  • The detainees are accused of causing panic and apprehension of breach of peace.
  • The individuals were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
  • A court issued detention orders, and the three were lodged in Kot Bhalwal district jail under judicial custody.
  • Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and warned against disrupting public harmony.

Three persons were detained on Tuesday for attempting to instigate others, causing panic and apprehension of breach of peace at a bus stand area here, police said.

They were booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

 

A police team led by Inspector Inderpal Singh detained Afnan from Srinagar, along with wife Saniya Shabier, and Sanjay Kumar from Majalta in Udhampur, for allegedly indulging in activities prejudicial to public peace and tranquillity, they said.

Upon questioning, the accused caused a disturbance and attempted to instigate others, causing panic and apprehension of breach of peace in the area, police said.

Considering the likelihood of further disturbance and to prevent cognizable offences, the three were arrested under preventive provisions and produced before the executive magistrate in Jammu, they added.

After examining the facts, the court issued detention orders, following which they were lodged in Kot Bhalwal district jail under judicial custody, police said.

Police reiterated its firm commitment to maintaining law and order and warned that strict action will continue against "anti-social" elements disrupting public harmony.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
