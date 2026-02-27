HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Security Forces Search After Suspected Drone Activity in Poonch

Security Forces Search After Suspected Drone Activity in Poonch

Source: PTI
February 27, 2026 13:22 IST

Following a suspected drone sighting near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, security forces have launched a search operation to ensure border security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Security forces initiated a search operation in Poonch district following suspected drone activity near the Line of Control (LoC).
  • The search operation focused on the forward areas of the Gulpur belt in Poonch.
  • Troops fired rounds as a security measure during the suspected aerial movement.
  • The suspected drone retreated back from the LoC after the security response.

Security forces launched a search operation after a suspected drone movement was detected along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, sources said.

The search was carried out in the forward areas of the Gulpur belt.

 

Troops fired several rounds as part of security measures during the suspected aerial movement, officials said, adding that the object later moved back from the LoC.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
