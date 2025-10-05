HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
J-K teachers warned against criticising govt policies online

J-K teachers warned against criticising govt policies online

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 05, 2025 18:44 IST

The chief education officer (CEO) of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir directed teaching and non-teaching staff employed under the department to refrain from criticising government policies on social media, warning them of punitive action, including dismissal from service.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a circular on Saturday, he directed all the employees of School Education Department of the district to strictly adhere to the guidelines and refrain from 'indulging in unwarranted debates and discussions and avoid sharing commenting or posting inappropriate content on social media platforms'.

Pulwama MLA and PDP leader Waheed Para slammed the order, saying it stops people from 'raising their voices'.

 

The Baramulla CEO said various instances of misuse of social media platforms by teaching and non-teaching staff were discussed at a meeting chaired by the education department administrative secretary on Friday.

He said such acts as interference in the policy matters of the department.

'The activities are purely violation of circular instructions issued by the government' in 2023, the CEO said.

The CEO said the administrative secretary directed all chief education officers to bring to the notice of the administration any such violation without fail in order to fix responsibly.

The circular on social media posts allows for punishments for violations, including censure, fine not exceeding one month's pay, withholding increments and/or promotion, demotion, recovery from pay of the whole or part of any pecuniary loss caused to government by negligence or breach of orders, premature retirement and removal from the services of the state.

The circular, however, mentioned that the employees are not barred from using social media and they can use these platforms for 'positive and constructive purposes'.

People's Democratic Party leader Waheed Para has hit out at the government for issuing the order, and said it should be revoked.

'In an already numb Jammu and Kashmir, this order by the J-K govt's education dept warning teachers and govt staff against raising their voices, is deeply concerning. A govt that came to power on the promise of giving people a voice is now contributing to silencing the few remaining ones in Jammu and Kashmir,' Para said in a post on X.

He also posted a copy of the circular on his handle.

He said the J-K government had earlier informed the Assembly that it is drafting a new media policy aimed at regulating digital platforms, including social media and news websites, 'following the much-criticised 2020 New Media Policy formulated by the BJP'.

It was approved under by the administration of the Lt Governor, a central government nominee.

It was widely condemned by journalists, civil society groups and political leaders for its authoritarian undertones, said Para, the MLA from Pulwama.

"This order must be immediately revoked," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
