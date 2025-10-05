Teacher suspended after picture of cheque with spelling errors goes viral

A government school teacher in Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh has been suspended, days after a photo of a cheque issued by him -- riddled with glaring spelling errors -- surfaced on social media, sparking concern over the quality of education in state-run schools.

IMAGE: The cheque reportedly issued by a teacher of Government Senior Secondary School in Rohnat. Photograph: X

The action was taken by the Directorate of School Education against drawing teacher Atter Singh of the Government Senior Secondary School in Rohnat.

The Rs 7,616 cheque, issued on September 25, went viral on social media due to the striking spelling mistakes, reading 'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixtey', drawing public ridicule.

Taking note, the Directorate sought a detailed explanation from the school principal, the concerned teacher and officials responsible for the lapse, officials said.

The principal and the teacher were asked to appear in person before the Director of School Education, Ashish Kohli, on Saturday.

During the hearing, Singh admitted to having made the error inadvertently due to a lack of due diligence, which has not been accepted by the Director.

"Any act of negligence, casualness, disregard towards official responsibilities that might tarnish the image of the Department will invite strict disciplinary action as per rules," warned Kohli.

The Directorate directed the Deputy Director of School Education (Elementary), Sirmaur, to institute disciplinary proceedings against the said teacher under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, and to submit an action taken report to this Directorate at the earliest.

The Directorate asserted that the highest standards of accuracy, responsibility and administrative propriety must be maintained while preparing and issuing official documents, including financial matters.