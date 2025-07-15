HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Case against UP teacher for song over Kanwar Yatra

Case against UP teacher for song over Kanwar Yatra

July 15, 2025 10:35 IST

Police has booked a school teacher after a video of him singing a song, some parts of which mentions the Kanwar Yatra, surfaced online, according to officials.

IMAGE: Devotees return carrying Ganga water on a Kanwar from Haridwar during the Shravan month, in Meerut on July 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the teacher at MGM Inter College, Bareilly on Monday night.

In a purported video of the incident, the teacher is heard singing a song in front of students, asking them 'not to bring kanwars', instead 'go light the lamp of knowledge'.

 

"Kanwar leke mat jana, tum gyan ka deep jalana, manavta ke seva karke tum sachche manav ban jaana (Don't bring kanwars, go light the lamp of knowledge, serve humanity and become a true human)," he sings.

A corporator, local Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and members of local Hindu organisation Mahakal Seva Samiti met police officials and filed a complaint against the teacher and demanded action.

Circle Officer of Baherhi, Arun Kumar Singh, said police then lodged an FIR against the teacher, Rajneesh Gangwar, on Monday night under Section 353 (2) (making statement containing false information, rumour or alarming news) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Kanwar Yatra, an annual pilgrimage, is being held this year between July 11 and July 23.

Bareilly's District Inspector of Schools Dr Ajit Kumar Singh said the teacher's intention was not bad ad that someone has 'deliberately' posted the video during the month of Sawan as the video is old.

He said an inquiry was conducted regarding the video and a clarification was also taken from the teacher.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
