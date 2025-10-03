Yogi threatening Muslims, will quit, warns BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jahanzaib Sirwal on Friday threatened to resign from the party, citing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "unacceptable" remarks and the state police's "vindictive" attitude against the Muslim community.

IMAGE: A wellwisher greets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Dussehra celebrations, Gorakhpur, October 2, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The situation in Uttar Pradesh goes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. It betrays this ethos through baseless legal actions, heavy-handed crackdown and divisive threats," he said in a statement.

He said impartial investigations must hold all wrongdoers accountable and not just one community.

When contacted by PTI, Sirwal said he will have no other option but to resign if the BJP fails to take any action to restore the confidence of Muslims.

In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police filed an FIR against 24 people for allegedly installing boards reading "I Love Muhammad" during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 4.

Clashes broke out in Bareilly on September 26 after a large crowd carrying posters reading "I Love Muhammad" assembled outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

In a major crackdown, the police arrested 68 people, including a local cleric, in connection with the violence. Chief Minister Adityanath has warned of strict action against any attempt to disturb law and order.

In his statement, Sirwal said he stands as a proud Muslim and a committed leader of the BJP, who is deeply pained by the recent actions of the Uttar Pradesh government, which has "targeted" the Muslim community's expression of devotion through the "I Love Muhammad" banner.

"What was a simple, heartfelt act of faith has been met with FIRs, detentions and inflammatory rhetoric, including Adityanath's remarks about 'denting-painting' and teaching lessons to generations.

"Such statements are not only divisive but also an affront to the constitutional right under Article 25 to freely practise and profess one's religion. They undermine the spirit of India, where every faith should flourish without fear," the BJP leader said.

He said the UP CM has no right to "threaten or intimidate" any community into silence.

"His provocative rhetoric, implying coercive corrections of our faith's expressions, is a betrayal of democratic values and an insult to the Constitution, which stands supreme over any individual's authority. We, as Muslims, will not bow to such threats nor will we allow our sacred love for the Prophet to be criminalised," he said.

Sirwal said that as a Muslim BJP leader, he cannot remain silent when his community's rights are trampled and when the state's actions risk tarnishing the party's commitment to unity.

"I urge the BJP leadership to act decisively: quash the unjust FIRs, release those detained for peaceful expressions and retract statements that fuel discord. The central leadership must intervene to ensure no chief minister wields state power to suppress constitutional freedoms.

"If these actions reflect the party's stance, I humbly accept expulsion, for my iman (faith) will always stand above all else. But I believe in our party's commitment to justice and unity, and I call for a course correction to uphold India's pluralistic soul," he said.

He asked Muslims to seek justice through dialogue, democratic means and unwavering faith.

Highlighting the need for communal harmony in the country, Sirwal said, "Let us build bridges, not barriers, for our nation's strength lies in its diversity."