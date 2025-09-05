HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » For The First Time, India Has 10 Mn School Teachers

For The First Time, India Has 10 Mn School Teachers

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 05, 2025 15:39 IST

x

Students give flowers to their teacher on the occasion of Teachers' Day

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union Education Ministry said that the total number of teachers in the country has crossed 10 million for the first time in any academic year, according to its Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report for 2024-2025. The number includes teachers in both government and private schools.

This comes even as the academic year 2024-2025 also saw a rise in the representation of female teachers, with women now comprising 54.2 per cent of the total teaching workforce, compared to 46.9 per cent in 2014-2015.

Education fact sheet 2025

According to the education ministry, a total of 5.14 million teachers have been recruited since 2014, of which 61 per cent are female.

Officials indicated that the growing presence of female teachers has led to an uptick in girls' enrolment, with the figure being 48.3 per cent of all new enrolments in 2024-2025, compared to 48.1 per cent in the previous year.

Education fact sheet 2025

The report, however, also shows a drop in the total number of enrolments from 251.79 million in 2022-2023 to 246.95 million in 2024-2025.

Numbers suggest that this drop has come in conjunction with a fall in percentage share of admissions in the primary departments (Classes 1 to 5) from 48.7 per cent in 2022-2023 to 48 per cent in 2024-2025.

Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More News Coverage

Teacher

RELATED STORIES

Who's Your Favourite Teacher And Why?
Who's Your Favourite Teacher And Why?
What Your Teachers Always Tell You
What Your Teachers Always Tell You
The Greatest Teachers In My Life
The Greatest Teachers In My Life
The Teacher Of The Street
The Teacher Of The Street
A Teacher Who Transformed My Life
A Teacher Who Transformed My Life

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

webstory image 2

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Luxury, Speed & Smarts

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why I Fell In Love With Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Neena Gupta sets the Internet ablaze with her bold look!1:02

Neena Gupta sets the Internet ablaze with her bold look!

Kerala celebrates Onam with feasts and traditions2:34

Kerala celebrates Onam with feasts and traditions

Yamuna overflows, Floods hit parts of NCR after heavy rainfall4:31

Yamuna overflows, Floods hit parts of NCR after heavy...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV