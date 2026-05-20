J&K Police Seize Drone-Dropped Heroin Near Border

Jammu and Kashmir police have seized approximately 2 kg of heroin, suspected to have been dropped by a drone near the International Border, thwarting a cross-border drug smuggling attempt.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points J&K police seized approximately 2 kg of heroin suspected to be dropped by a drone.

The heroin was recovered near the International Border in the Jammu district.

The seizure followed a week-long surveillance operation targeting cross-border narcotics smuggling.

A forensic team is examining the recovered heroin to gather evidence.

An investigation is underway to trace the Pakistani network involved in the smuggling operation.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday seized around 2 kg of heroin suspected to have been dropped by a drone near the International Border in Jammu district, officials said.

The consignment was recovered by police teams in the Bishnah sector following a week-long surveillance operation based on specific intelligence inputs about cross-border narcotics smuggling, they said.

Heroin Recovery and Investigation

The packet was recovered from Bahadurhan Panchayat in the Bishnah area after a local resident spotted the suspicious object while tilling his field, they said.

On receiving information, teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

According to officials, police had maintained round-the-clock vigil in the suspected areas and intercepted the consignment before it could reach its intended recipients.

"A major consignment of heroin, weighing approximately between 1.5 and 2 kg, was recovered during the operation," an official said.

Forensic Analysis and Network Tracing

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was rushed to the spot for scientific examination of the recovered contraband and collection of evidence, they added.

A comprehensive investigation has been launched to trace both forward and backward linkages of the Pakistani network involved in the smuggling operation, officials said.