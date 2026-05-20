Security Forces Recover Suspected Narcotics Dropped By Drone In Jammu

Security forces in Jammu have seized a packet of suspected narcotics dropped by a drone near the border, prompting a forensic investigation to determine the contents.

Key Points Security forces recovered a suspected drone-dropped packet in Jammu's border belt.

The packet, found in Bahadurpur Panchayat, is suspected to contain narcotics.

Border Security Force and police teams cordoned off the area after the discovery.

The recovered material has been seized for forensic examination, with heroin suspected.

Security forces on Wednesday recovered a suspected drone-dropped packet containing suspected narcotics from the border belt of Jammu district, official sources said.

Drone-Dropped Packet Discovered in Bishnah

The packet was recovered from Bahadurpur Panchayat in the Bishnah area after a local resident spotted it while tilling his field, they said.

On receiving information, teams of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, they said.

Forensic Examination Underway

The packet was seized and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to examine its contents, they said, adding the recovered material is suspected to be heroin.

Further details are awaited.