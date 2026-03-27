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Rajasthan police seize heroin dropped by drone, arrest five

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 27, 2026 13:18 IST

In Rajasthan, police intercepted a drone carrying ₹50 crore worth of heroin from across the border, leading to the arrest of five individuals involved in a cross-border drug trafficking operation.

Key Points

  • Rajasthan police seized 10 kg of heroin worth ₹50 crore after it was dropped by a drone from Pakistan.
  • Five individuals, including three from Punjab and two locals, have been arrested in connection with the cross-border drug smuggling operation.
  • The heroin consignment was dropped near village 2 KND in Sriganganagar district along the India-Pakistan border.
  • A joint search operation by police and BSF led to the interception of the suspects attempting to flee towards Punjab.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of an interstate drug trafficking network using drones to procure and distribute narcotics.

Around 10 kg of heroin dropped by a drone from across the border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district has been seized, officials said on Friday.

Five persons have been arrested, Ganganagar SP Harishankar said, adding that the seized heroin is estimated to be worth about Rs 50 crore.

 

The consignment was dropped near village 2 KND along the India-Pakistan border using a drone on Thursday.

Investigation and Arrests

Acting on intelligence inputs, police and BSF launched a joint search operation and cordoned off the area. Three suspects -- Gurpreet Singh, Kirtan Singh and Sonu Singh, from Punjab -- were intercepted while trying to flee towards Punjab and were later arrested.

Besides the three Punjab residents, two locals -- Ranjit Singh and Ramesh -- were also arrested, the officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the involvement of an interstate drug trafficking network that procures narcotics via drones from across the border and supplies them to other states.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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