Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 12, 2026 12:32 IST

A Pakistani drone is suspected of dropping over 1.5 kg of heroin, valued at ₹80 million, near the International Border in Jammu, leading to a police investigation into cross-border drug smuggling.

Key Points

  • Over 1.5 kg of heroin, valued at ₹80 million, was seized near the International Border in Jammu.
  • The heroin is suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone in Bahadurpura village.
  • Local residents discovered the drugs in a field, prompting the police investigation.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the cross-border drug smuggling attempt.

Over 1.5 kg of heroin worth more than ₹80 million "dropped" by a Pakistani drone was recovered near the International Border here, officials said on Thursday.

The recovery was made from Bahadurpura village in the Bishnah area late Wednesday night, when a local noticed it in a field, they said.

 

Preliminary investigations suggested that the bag was dropped from across the border via a Pakistani drone, officials said.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway, they added.

