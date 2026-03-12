Pakistani Drone Drops Heroin Near Jammu Border: Police Investigate

A Pakistani drone is suspected of dropping over 1.5 kg of heroin, valued at ₹80 million, near the International Border in Jammu, leading to a police investigation into cross-border drug smuggling.

Over 1.5 kg of heroin worth more than ₹80 million "dropped" by a Pakistani drone was recovered near the International Border here, officials said on Thursday.

The recovery was made from Bahadurpura village in the Bishnah area late Wednesday night, when a local noticed it in a field, they said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the bag was dropped from across the border via a Pakistani drone, officials said.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway, they added.