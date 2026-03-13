J-K Tightens Rules for Courier Companies to Curb Drug Trafficking

To combat drug trafficking, the Jammu and Kashmir government has implemented new regulations for courier services, requiring strict identity verification, detailed record-keeping, and mandatory police verification for all employees.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir government regulates courier services to prevent contraband transport.

Courier companies must verify consignor and consignee identities with government-issued ID.

Detailed consignment records, including sender/receiver details and payment information, must be maintained.

All courier employees, including delivery staff, must undergo police verification.

Companies must train staff to identify suspicious consignments and report them to the police.

Jammu and Kashmir government has issued an order regulating the functioning of courier companies, parcel services and logistics operators to prevent the transport of contraband substances in Jammu district.

Jammu District Magistrate (DM) Rakesh Minhas directed that no such entity shall accept, book or transport any prohibited substance unless it possesses a valid transport permit under the NDPS rules, 1985, and complies with regulations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

New Regulations for Courier and Parcel Operators

All courier and parcel operators have been instructed to strictly verify the identity and credentials of consignors and consignees through valid government-issued identity proof, the order issued by the DM said.

They must maintain detailed records of consignments, including sender and receiver details, parcel description, weight, booking receipt, date of booking and mode of payment, along with transaction details wherever applicable, it added.

The order further mandates that all employees engaged in courier and parcel operations - including delivery staff, loaders, booking clerks and franchise workers - must undergo police verification, and an updated register of verified personnel must be maintained.

The companies have also been directed to train and sensitise their staff to identify suspicious consignments and report them to the police.

Penalties for Violations

The DM said that any violation of the order will attract legal action, with owners, managing directors, directors, agents and employees liable for prosecution under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, BNSS and other applicable laws. "Penalties may include seizure of consignments, cancellation of licences, fines and criminal sanctions".

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain valid for eight weeks unless withdrawn earlier or extended, it added.