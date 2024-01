Manali was drenched in snow on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

IMAGE: A view of the Atal tunnel after the area witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall. All photographs: ANI photo

IMAGE: Cars covered with snow.

IMAGE: Vehicles pass on a snow-covered road.

IMAGE: Traffic on the roads of Manali.

IMAGE: Vehicles roll across the icy road.

IMAGE: Tourists walk under umbrellas on Manali's Mall road, here and below.

IMAGE: An aerial view of Manali's Mall road.

IMAGE: Tourists enjoy the snow.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com