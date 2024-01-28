News
Rediff.com  » News » Vande Bharatam: R-Day Scene Stealer!

Vande Bharatam: R-Day Scene Stealer!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 28, 2024 10:51 IST
Vande Bharatam-Nari Shakti, a stunning display of 30 distinctive dance styles -- Bharata Natyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Manipuri, contemporary classical dance, and Bollywood styles -- was the clear highlight of the Republic Day 2024 parade.

Photograph: All Photographs: Press Information Bureau

 

1,500 dancers graced the parade with a message of unity in diversity. Adding a touch of tradition and diversity, 120 dancers adorned masks representing various tribal and folk performing arts, while another 120 dancers performed with traditional umbrellas and artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.

In the talented ensemble were 199 tribal dance artistes, 486 represented folk dance, 399 were skilled in classical dances and 56 showcased the vibrancy of Bollywood.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

