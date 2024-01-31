Guess, Who Is The Real Baba Ramdev!

A life-size wax figure of Baba Ramdev, the well-known yoga guru, was unveiled in New Delhi by Madame Tussauds New York, January 30, 2024.

The wax statue will be placed at the Madame Tussauds museum in Times Square, Manhattan.

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev does the the Vrikshasana, or Tree Pose. All photographs: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Now, which is the real Baba Ramdev?

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev gives some yoga gyaan.

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev does the Garudasana or Eagle Pose.

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev does the Utthita Trikonasana or Extended Triangle Pose.

IMAGE: This is the Adho Mukha Vrksasana or Handstand or Downward-Facing Tree Pose

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev, flanked by his colleague Acharya Balkrishna and Tiago Mogadouro, head of marketing, Madame Tussauds, New York, and others.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com