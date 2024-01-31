News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Guess, Who Is The Real Baba Ramdev!

Guess, Who Is The Real Baba Ramdev!

By REDIFF NEWS
January 31, 2024 07:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A life-size wax figure of Baba Ramdev, the well-known yoga guru, was unveiled in New Delhi by Madame Tussauds New York, January 30, 2024.

The wax statue will be placed at the Madame Tussauds museum in Times Square, Manhattan.

 

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev does the the Vrikshasana, or Tree Pose. All photographs: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Now, which is the real Baba Ramdev?

 

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev gives some yoga gyaan.

 

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev does the Garudasana or Eagle Pose.

 

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev does the Utthita Trikonasana or Extended Triangle Pose.

 

IMAGE: This is the Adho Mukha Vrksasana or Handstand or Downward-Facing Tree Pose

 

IMAGE: Baba Ramdev, flanked by his colleague Acharya Balkrishna and Tiago Mogadouro, head of marketing, Madame Tussauds, New York, and others.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
5 Asanas To Begin Your Yoga Journey
5 Asanas To Begin Your Yoga Journey
8 Simple Asanas For Beginners
8 Simple Asanas For Beginners
7 Easy Asanas for Good Health
7 Easy Asanas for Good Health
Who Will Replace Jadeja, Rahul?
Who Will Replace Jadeja, Rahul?
Maldives govt takes impeachment rule revision to SC
Maldives govt takes impeachment rule revision to SC
HC settles custody battle in favour of UP woman
HC settles custody battle in favour of UP woman
Don't allow non-Hindus beyond temple flagpole: HC
Don't allow non-Hindus beyond temple flagpole: HC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How To Reduce Belly Fat

How To Reduce Belly Fat

45 Yoga Poses You Must Know

45 Yoga Poses You Must Know

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances