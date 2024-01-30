19 Spiral Galaxies Of The Universe

Mystical near- and mid-infrared portraits of 19 face-on spiral galaxies captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The images of the spiral galaxies showcase stars, gas, and dust observed beyond our own galaxy.

A team of astronomers and researchers worldwide will study these images to understand star formation and the evolution of spiral galaxies.

IMAGE: Spiral galaxy NGC 2835, located 35 million light years away from Earth. All photographs: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), and the PHANGS team/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Spiral galaxy NGC 1512, located 30 million light years away from Earth.

IMAGE: Spiral galaxy NGC 1300, located 69 million light years away from Earth.

IMAGE: A collection of 19 spiral galaxies, viewed face-on, from the James Webb Space Telescope in near- and mid-infrared light.

