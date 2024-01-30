News
19 Spiral Galaxies Of The Universe

By REDIFF NEWS
January 30, 2024 13:44 IST
Mystical near- and mid-infrared portraits of 19 face-on spiral galaxies captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

The images of the spiral galaxies showcase stars, gas, and dust observed beyond our own galaxy.

A team of astronomers and researchers worldwide will study these images to understand star formation and the evolution of spiral galaxies.

 

IMAGE: Spiral galaxy NGC 2835, located 35 million light years away from Earth. All photographs: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Janice Lee (STScI), Thomas Williams (Oxford), and the PHANGS team/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Spiral galaxy NGC 1512, located 30 million light years away from Earth.

 

IMAGE: Spiral galaxy NGC 1300, located 69 million light years away from Earth.

 

IMAGE: A collection of 19 spiral galaxies, viewed face-on, from the James Webb Space Telescope in near- and mid-infrared light.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
