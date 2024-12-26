It's A White Christmas In Uttarkashi

North India is shivering under an intense cold wave as temperatures plummet across the region.
The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of cold to severe cold wave conditions in several states, with Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt of the icy chill.
The Harshil valley in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall on Christmas eve resulting in the area covered in snow.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com