It's A White Christmas In Uttarkashi

It's A White Christmas In Uttarkashi

By REDIFF NEWS
December 26, 2024 09:56 IST
North India is shivering under an intense cold wave as temperatures plummet across the region.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of cold to severe cold wave conditions in several states, with Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt of the icy chill.

The Harshil valley in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall on Christmas eve resulting in the area covered in snow.

 

IMAGE: A tourist car submerged in snow in the Harshil valley in Uttarkashi. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Another vehicle covered by snow.

 

IMAGE: A road covered in a thick layer of snow.

 

IMAGE: A tourist rides a snowmobile in Chamoli.

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of a snow-covered area in Doda, Jammu.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
