6 Tips To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

Want healthy hair? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.



The cold, dry winter air can take a toll on the health of your hair and make it prone to breakage and damage.

In order to protect it in this chilly weather, you must ensure your hair doesn't lose its moisture.

1. Use moisturising haircare products

The fall in temperature in winters generally leads to increased scalp dryness as the dry air strips it of its natural oil.

Choose a shampoo and conditioner that has hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, etc.

Use a DIY homemade mask once a week to deep condition your hair.

2. Have enough water

Though you tend to drink less water when the temperature is low, make sure you are adequately hydrated since the health of your hair depends on the health of your body.

You must have a minimum of eight to 10 glasses of water a day.

You can include warming beverages such as soups, herbal teas, etc, to raise your fluid consumption.

3. Eat balanced meals

Be mindful about what you put in your body as it directly affects your hair's health.

Consume foods like flax seeds, cashews, salmon, walnuts, etc, that are high in Omega-3; this fatty acid nourishes the scalp by strengthening the hair follicles.

Have your morning dose of sunlight for at least 15 to 30 minutes or supplement with vitamin D as this vitamin is also crucial for hair health.

4. Avoid washing your hair with hot water

When the weather is cold, wash your hair with lukewarm water. Also, limit the duration of your shower.

Wash your scalp only two to three times a week to protect its natural oils.

After you take a shower, remember to seal the cuticles by rinsing your hair with cold water.

5. Use indoor humidifiers

When we use heaters indoors, they can dry the hair and scalp.

Make sure you use a humidifier as well to balance the indoor moisture levels. Keep it running overnight.

6. Limit heat-based styling

Using heat styling tools on hair that is already dry can make them more prone to damage.

The best remedy would be to avoid using blow dryers, hair straighteners or curling rods.

If you still need use them, first use a heat protectant spray on your hair.

For preventing the winter hairfall, it is important that you keep your hair well-nourished and hydrated.

The right hair care tips can make your hair look fresh, voluminous and healthy in any season.

Dr Rupika Singh is a dermatologist and founder of Akiya Aesthetics, Delhi.

