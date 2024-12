Umar Ganie captures glimpses of how the first snowfall of the season has turned the picturesque Kashmir valley into a dreamy white wonderland.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Tangmarg received the season's first snowfall on Thursday, December 12, 2024, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com