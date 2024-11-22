Weddings, Winter Can Damage Your Skin

Over-exfoliating can irritate your skin and lead to dryness.

During the winter months, limit exfoliation to once or twice a week, depending on your skin type, advises Dinyar Workingboxwala, celebrity aesthetician and co-founder of the beauty products brand, BiE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

It's the season of grand weddings and family get-togethers.

It's also the time of candied indulgence, overflowing social calendars, heavy makeup and sleepless nights.

These factors can also take a toll on your skin and threaten its natural beauty.

The overdose of sweetened items, oily food, compromised skincare routines and other environmental factors can leave your skin feeling dull and stressed.

During the winter months, it is crucial to prioritise your skin to maintain its healthy glow.

The Essential DOs

Double cleansing

With calendars filled with parties and long holidays, one must never forget to remove their makeup before going to the bed.

Cleansing is essential, especially after wearing heavy makeup.

Double cleansing can be beneficial. Start with an oil-based cleanser to dissolve makeup and excess oil. Then follow with a gentle water-based facewash to remove any remaining impurities.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Drinking water is essential to keep your skin looking fresh and plump.

Adequate consumption of water helps in maintaining skin elasticity and protects the skin from free radical damage and other environmental stressors.

A well-hydrated face radiates a healthy glow.

Moisturise well

Choose a moisturiser that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalane and aloe vera.

Use a heavier cream during the day to protect your skin from environmental factors and switch to a lighter formula at night for optimal absorption.

Fuel your body with essential fibres

What you eat is a reflection of the care you provide to your skin.

Consume fresh fruits, vegetables and Omega-3 rich foods like nuts, walnuts, almonds, etc.

Avoid excessive amounts of oily foods and sugary items. This can severely damage your skin and lead to sporadic acne breakouts and inflammation.

Desquamate

Desquamation or guided peeling of skin by an expert will help you get rid of dead skin cells, accumulated dirt and oil.

Regular desquamation ensures a healthy, clean complexion.

However, if you have sensitive skin, switch to doing it once or twice a week to avoid unnecessary irritation, inflammation or redness.

Get enough sleep

This might sound like an impossible task during the festive period but try to get at least seven hours of sleep each night to allow your skin to repair itself.

Inadequate sleep will result in baggy dark circles, dehydration and dull skin.

Mask up

When you have a busy schedule, setting aside five minutes for yourself may seem like a momentous task.

But a few small steps can completely transform your skincare and makeup game.

Treat yourself to a 10-minute face mask session that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice, vital oxygen and glycolic acid.

These concentrated doses of skin goodness give your skin an instant rejuvenation and glow. They also deeply hydrate and detoxify your skin.

The Mindful DON'TS

Don't overcomplicate your routine

Stay away from trying new skincare or makeup products.

Experiment, instead, when you have a less hectic schedule.

Stick to your humble CMP (cleanse-moisturise-protect) routine that suits your skin type.

Using heavy products and overcomplicated skincare routines can lead to irritation and inflammation.

Don't neglect removing makeup

Always remove your makeup before sleeping.

Leaving makeup on overnight can clog your pores with dirt and oil. This will eventually lead to acne breakouts.

Don't forget your sunscreen

Rain or shine, do not skip your sunscreen.

Sunscreen application ensures delayed signs of aging and a well-protected skin barrier.

Avoid over-exfoliating

Exfoliating can help remove dead skin cells and improve your skin's texture. However, over-exfoliating can irritate your skin and lead to dryness.

During winter months, limit exfoliation to once or twice a week, depending on your skin type.

Avoid stress

If you are staying away from home for a long time, your schedule can be a little chaotic and hectic.

Attending an array of parties and celebrations can seem a bit overwhelming if not planned well.

Stay organised by planning ahead and scheduling them in your planner or a scheduling app.

Simultaneously, practise relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing to manage stress and promote healthy skin.

Avoid touching your face frequently

Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oils, leading to breakouts.

Try to avoid doing it throughout the day, especially if your hands are dirty.

Limit your consumption of excessive sweets and oily food

Balancing your indulgences is crucial. We all know that the wedding season is synonymous with delectable treats.

However, excessive consumption can have an adverse effect on your skin's health.

Be mindful of portion sizes. Instead of depriving yourself, savour smaller amounts of your favourite treats.

Embrace the winter season with love, joy and laughter.

Remember, along with outings and celebrations, your skin deserves to revel in those radiant moments as well.

While you have fun, don't forget to follow this list of do's and don'ts so that you look your absolute best.

