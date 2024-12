Umar Ganie captures glimpses of tourists savouring the frozen waterfall valley in Drung in Tangmarg in North Kashmir.

The Kashmir Valley is reeling under severe cold, with temperatures dipping below zero degrees across the region.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: The frozen waterfall at Drung, here and below.

IMAGE: Long icicles hang from the frozen waterfall, here and below.

