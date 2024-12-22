Spine-Chilling Cold Grips Kashmir

Srinagar recorded a minimum temp of minus 8.5 degree Celsius on Saturday. A harsh winter has gripped the Kashmir Valley with a severe cold wave plunging temperatures to record-breaking lows. This period is locally called Chillai-Kalan.
Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its coldest December night in 30 years as the mercury dipped to a bone-chilling -8.5°C.
This is the third lowest December temperature recorded in Srinagar in 133 years.
Chillai-Kalan is the 40-day harshest winter period in the Valley that will be followed by Chilla-Bacha or baby cold from February 20 to March 2.
