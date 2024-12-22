News
Spine-Chilling Cold Grips Kashmir

Spine-Chilling Cold Grips Kashmir

By UMAR GANIE
December 22, 2024 10:25 IST
Srinagar recorded a minimum temp of minus 8.5 degree Celsius on Saturday. A harsh winter has gripped the Kashmir Valley with a severe cold wave plunging temperatures to record-breaking lows. This period is locally called Chillai-Kalan.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded its coldest December night in 30 years as the mercury dipped to a bone-chilling -8.5°C.

This is the third lowest December temperature recorded in Srinagar in 133 years.

Chillai-Kalan is the 40-day harshest winter period in the Valley that will be followed by Chilla-Bacha or baby cold from February 20 to March 2.

 

IMAGE: Srinagar recorded the third lowest December temperature in 133 years. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Boatmen try to break a frozen portion of Dal Lake on the first day of Chillai-Kalan, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A man tries to de-freeze a frozen drinking water tap with fire on the first day of Chillai-Kalan.

 

IMAGE: Football practice on a frost covered playground on the first day of Chillai-Kalan.

IMAGE: Frozen Dal Lake, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A vegetable vendor on Dal Lake.

 

IMAGE: A boatman paddles through the frozen Dal lake.

 

IMAGE: A Shikara anchored in Dal Lake.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

UMAR GANIE
 
