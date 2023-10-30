News
Rediff.com  » News » Children Pay The Price Of War

Children Pay The Price Of War

By REDIFF NEWS
October 30, 2023 09:28 IST
Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Displaced Palestinian kids, who fled their home amid Israeli strikes take shelter in a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman with children at the shelter. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child walks at the site of an Israeli air strike. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians at the shelter in a UN-run school. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man carries a child at the site of an Israeli air strike. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sensitive Material. This image may offend or disturb.
Palestinian lawyer Jehad Al-Kafarnah holds his 8-month-old stillborn girl as he writes on his wife's shrouded body after both were killed in an Israeli strike, according to health officials, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip. The writing on the body cover reads: 'My heart, my moon'. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An explosion on the Israel-Gaza border as seen from the Israeli side. Photograph: Reuters TV via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians on the destroyed Shireen Abu Akleh street in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, following an Israeli raid on the Jenin camp. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site where Palestinian houses were destroyed by Israeli strikes. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman at the site of an Israeli air strike on a house. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians with animal-drawn carts collect water from a water desalination plant, amid water shortages in Gaza. Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A medical worker assists a Palestinian, who was wounded in Israeli strikes, at the ICU at Nasser hospital, as doctors say they are only able to accept critical cases that are in need of surgery, while the unit is filled up with victims of the ongoing conflict with Israel. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises from a residential apartment building in Tel Aviv where a rocket hit, that was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. Photograph: Itai Ron/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli officials work at the site where a rocket, that was fired from Gaza, landed in Ashkelon. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Men cover the grave of Roi Popplewell, a British citizen who was killed in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nirim, when his mother Channah Peri and brother Nadav Popplewell were also taken hostage, at his funeral at Kibbutz Yagur, Israel. Photograph: Rami Shlush/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man speaks to members of Israel's Home Front Command at the site of where a rocket hit a residential apartment building in Tel Aviv after being fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Worshipers walk towards the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, ahead of Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City. Photograph: Latifeh Abdellatif/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli paramedics wheel people away from the site where a rocket hit a residential apartment building. Photograph: Tomer Appelbaum/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A police officer maneuvers a police patrol boat near Israel's maritime border with Gaza in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Children Pay The Price, a memorial service in support of the children in Gaza, at City Hall Square in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photograph: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
