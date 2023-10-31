They Are Missing Their Loved Ones

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: An installation with the hostages kidnapped by Hamas in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Hadas Parush/Reuters

IMAGE: A person writes a message during a demonstration by family members and supporters of hostages who are being held in Gaza as they call for a dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman looks at a long scroll of paper, on which people have laid gifts and written messages dedicated to the families of hostages. Photograph: Hadas Parush/Reuters

IMAGE: People take cover as the sirens of incoming rockets sound, during a rally by family members and supporters of hostages. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: Manna mourns her daughter Tamar Chaya Torpiashvili, a 9-year-old girl who died days after experiencing a cardiac attack during a siren warning of incoming rockets being fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, at her funeral in Ashdod, southern Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: A coffin is transported, during the funeral of Lili Itamari, 63, and Ram Itamari, 56, a couple from Kibbutz Kfar Aza who were killed in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Ruhama. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners leave flowers and wreaths on the graves. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: People bury the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at a cemetery. Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians carry a casualty at the site of Israeli strikes on houses. Photograph: Mutasem Murtaja/Reuters

IMAGE: An emergency worker and a Palestinian man check the damage at the site of strikes on houses in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian man sits amidst the rubble at the site of strikes on houses. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians at the site of Israeli strikes. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians check the damage at the site of the Israeli strikes. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: The remains of a mosque and houses destroyed by Israeli strikes. Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Plumes of smoke rise during Israeli strikes in Gaza City. Photograph: Yasser Qudih/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians carry food supplies near a United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency run warehouse in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators clash with Palestinian security forces following the funeral of 19-year-old Mohammed Sawafta in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: vehicles destroyed by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel, collected in a field near the Israel-Gaza border. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: A vehicle tows an Israeli tank in Nahariya, northern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border on the Israeli side. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com