Israel Targets Hamas From Land And Sea

Israel's military has accelerated and widened its operations in southern Gaza where it believes Hamas's senior leaders are hiding. More than 800 Palestinians have been killed since Saturday, December 2, 2023.

IMAGE: An Israeli military ship fires at targets in Gaza, December 3, 2023, here and below. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers search for targets in Gaza, here and below. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take position at Jabalya, in Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A mobile artillery unit fires in direction of Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers take position during the ground operation in Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier in Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier takes position at a Hamas target. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli military Apache helicopter and a jet fly close to the Gaza strip. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier shows a Hamas tunnel shaft near a school in Beit Lahiya, Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank maneuvers near the Israel-Gaza border. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers work on a tank near the border with Gaza. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

