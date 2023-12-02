News
The War Resumes in Gaza

By REDIFF NEWS
December 02, 2023 18:23 IST
The Israeli army claims it has hit more than 400 targets in Gaza, including in southern Khan Younis where thousands of Palestinians fled to escape the Israeli attacks in north Gaza.

Khan Younis is where Yasser Sinwar, who heads Hamas in Gaza, and Mohammad Dief, who heads Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing, hail from.

Israel also resumed its bombardment of Gaza, hitting areas across Gaza after the end of a week-long truce.

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises in Gaza following an Israeli strike, after a temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas expired, as seen from southern Israel, December 1, 2023. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rockets are launched from Gaza into Israel, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza as seen from Ashkelon, Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier aims a weapon as they operate in the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier looks on as they operate in Gaza. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier rides in an armoured personnel carrier near the border with Gaza, here and below. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian boy wounded in an Israeli strike is carried at the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A Palestinian carries a casualty following an Israeli strike on a house in Rafah in southern Gaza. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Women with children flee their houses after Israeli strikes in eastern Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

