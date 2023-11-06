Even Journalists Are Not Spared By Israel!

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Mourners at the funeral of Palestinian journalist Mohammed Abu Hattab who was killed in an Israeli strike in Khan Younis. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of strikes on a residential building in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian child walks near rubble in the aftermath of an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of strikes on a residential building in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians drive vehicles along a road damaged in an Israeli attack in the Jenin refugee camp. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians check the damage after a convoy of ambulances was hit by an Israeli strike at the entrance of the Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of smoke rising from Gaza. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian worker Khaled al-Bahnasi, who was in Israel during Hamas's October 7 attack and said he was beaten on his head by Israeli forces, is welcomed as he arrives at the Rafah border after being sent back by Israel to the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian workers, who were in Israel during Hamas's October 7 attack, are transported on a horse-drawn cart, amid fuel shortages, as they arrive at the Rafah border, after being sent back by Israel to the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian holds a message from the Israeli military in the aftermath of an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Photograph: Raneen Sawafta/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli police check worshippers as they walk towards the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, ahead of Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City. Photograph: Latifeh Abdellatif/Reuters

IMAGE: A child peeps through a door of a house that was struck and damaged by a rocket that was fired from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Gas canisters are gathered together at the scene of a rocket strike in the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli soldier walks near the scene of a rocket strike. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman walks amid rubble after a rocket fired from the Gaza strip hit a house in central Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Strollers with pictures of kidnapped children are placed outside the United Nations World Court in The Hague, The Netherlandsm to protest the abduction of Israeli children by Hamas on October 7. Photograph: Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

IMAGE: Adva Adar holds up a poster of her 85-year-old grandmother, Yafa Adar, who was taken hostage by Hamas, at a press conference held together with former Israeli supreme court president Aharon Barak, who accused Hamas of crimes against humanity and called for the international community to take action in Tel Aviv. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers from an artillery unit ride a military vehicle near the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza strip. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Family and friends at the funeral of Lieutenant Colonel Salman Habaka, a member of Israel's Druze minority, who was killed in the Gaza strip, in Yanuh Jat. Photograph: Rami Shlush/Reuters

IMAGE: Iranians listen to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech on a screen at a gathering in support of Palestinians in Tehran, Iran. Photograph: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com