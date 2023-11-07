Israel Surrounds Gaza City

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: A view of military action at a location given as Gaza in this handout image. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli tank crosses the border from the Gaza strip to southern Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises as seen from the broken fence in Kfar Aza in southern Israel where Hamas terrorists entered during the October 7th attack. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: What the Israeli military says is an opening to a Hamas underground infrastructure at the Sheikh Hamad Hospital at a location given as Gaza in this image taken from video.

Israel's military says Hamas uses hospitals as cover which Hamas denies. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A military vehicle fires at a location given as Gaza in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A wounded Israeli soldier is taken to Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon, Israel. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza strip. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef /Reuters

IMAGE: Bread dough lies on the ground near cooking utensils, damaged chairs and other belongings following a strike at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp. Photograph: Anas al-Shareef/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses at the Magazi refugee camp in the central Gaza strip. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather at the site of Israeli strikes on a residential building in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinian children collect branches, amid fuel and cooking gas shortages, in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians cook on firewood in Khan Younis. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Ahmad Dababseh, who was killed in an Israeli raid, at his funeral in Nuba near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Photograph: Mussa Qawasma/Reuters

IMAGE: Damage pictured in Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel following the October 7th attack by Hamas terrorists. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

IMAGE: Anadolu news agency cameraman Mohammed El Aloul reacts after several of his children and siblings were killed in Israeli strikes at a hospital in the central Gaza strip. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Moshe Tetro, head of the coordination and liaison administration for Gaza for COGAT (an Israeli defence ministry agency that liaises with the Palestinians on civilian affairs), speaks about the creation of safe passage for civilians to move from northern Gaza to the south. Photograph: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes in the central Gaza strip. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Family members carry their luggage as Palestinians, including foreign passport holders, wait at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza strip after evacuations were suspended following an Israeli strike on an ambulance. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com