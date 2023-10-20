News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gaza Hospital Attack And After

Gaza Hospital Attack And After

By REDIFF NEWS
October 20, 2023 10:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hamas claimed the attack on the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza on Tuesday evening was an Israeli strike. Israel produced visual and audio evidence to claim that a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad -- a Hamas rival in the Gaza strip -- had misfired, hitting the hospital.

The jury is out on what really happened, but truth may be a victim in the fog of war.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

 

IMAGE: A girl carrying her belongings walks in the Al-Ahli hospital the day after Palestinians were killed in a blast on Tuesday evening. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People walk with their belongings on the hospital premises. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the church within the hospital premises. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A photographer on the the hospital premises. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the Al-Ahli hospital, here and below. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

 

span class="credit">Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri

 

Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The site of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip, here and below. Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Palestinians, who fled their homes to escape Israeli strikes, shelter at a United Nations-run centre in Khan Younis, here and below. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A weapon magazine on the floor of a house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was attacked by Hamas terrorists, in southern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Israeli artillery unit fires near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Avi Roccah/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fire and smoke seen over Lebanon as seen from Israel's border with the country. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'I will be killed any time soon'
'I will be killed any time soon'
'Hamas would have not existed if...'
'Hamas would have not existed if...'
'Don't know how long it'll take Israel to heal'
'Don't know how long it'll take Israel to heal'
Want To Buy A New Home? Read This
Want To Buy A New Home? Read This
Does Kajal Have A Twin?
Does Kajal Have A Twin?
MasterChef Australia Changed Indian Food
MasterChef Australia Changed Indian Food
Shocking! F1 drivers face $1m fines
Shocking! F1 drivers face $1m fines
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Netanyahu should resign!'

'Netanyahu should resign!'

'We don't know if he was killed, if he's a hostage'

'We don't know if he was killed, if he's a hostage'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances