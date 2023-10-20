Gaza Hospital Attack And After

Hamas claimed the attack on the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza on Tuesday evening was an Israeli strike. Israel produced visual and audio evidence to claim that a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad -- a Hamas rival in the Gaza strip -- had misfired, hitting the hospital.

The jury is out on what really happened, but truth may be a victim in the fog of war.

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters IMAGE: A girl carrying her belongings walks in the Al-Ahli hospital the day after Palestinians were killed in a blast on Tuesday evening.

IMAGE: People walk with their belongings on the hospital premises. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of the church within the hospital premises. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: A photographer on the the hospital premises. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: A view of the Al-Ahli hospital, here and below. Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

span class="credit">Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri

Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammed Al-Masri/Reuters

IMAGE: The site of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes. Photograph: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

IMAGE: Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip, here and below. Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

Photograph: Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians, who fled their homes to escape Israeli strikes, shelter at a United Nations-run centre in Khan Younis, here and below. Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Photograph: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

IMAGE: A weapon magazine on the floor of a house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was attacked by Hamas terrorists, in southern Israel. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

IMAGE: An Israeli artillery unit fires near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. Photograph: Avi Roccah/Reuters

IMAGE: Fire and smoke seen over Lebanon as seen from Israel's border with the country. Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

