The Golden Oldies Quiz

The Golden Oldies Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 09, 2024 13:08 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Once upon a time the trio of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand reigned supreme while Meena Kumari's sighs, Madhuabala's smile and Vyjayanthimala's dance was enough to make the nation swoon.

Nothing like revisiting a black and white classic to appreciate the artistry of Hindi cinema's finest.

Having said that, how well do you remember the golden oldies?

Find out in our blast-from-the-past special Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Mr and Mrs 55
B. Half Ticket
C. Howrah Bridge
  A. Mr and Mrs 55
 
A. Baarish
B. Tere Ghar Ke Saamne
C. Paying Guest
  C. Paying Guest
 
A. Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai
B. Kohinoor
C. Yahudi
  B. Kohinoor
 
A. Jhumroo
B. New Delhi
C. Dilli Ka Thug
  A. Jhumroo
 
A. Woh Kaun Thi
B. Hum Dono
C. Ek Musafir Ek Hasina
  A. Woh Kaun Thi
 
A. 12 O'Clock
B. Chaudhvin Ka Chand
C. Pyaasa
  B. Chaudhvin Ka Chand
 
A. Amar
B. Uran Khatola
C. Devdas
  C. Devdas
 
A. Anupama
B. Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi
C. Bandini
  A. Anupama
 
A. Taxi Driver
B. Do Ankhen Barah Haath
C. Barsaat
  C. Barsaat
 
A. Chori Chori
B. Awara
C. Lajwanti
  B. Awara
 
  
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
