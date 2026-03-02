HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?

Is Iran nearing Chinese missile deal as conflict escalates?

By K J M Varma
3 Minutes Read
March 02, 2026 21:32 IST

The Chinese foreign ministry called the report a disinformation campaign, emphasising China's adherence to international obligations.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/ReutersFile Photo

Key Points

  • China denies reports of a finalised deal to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles to Iran.
  • The US has assembled naval groups near Iranian waters amid rising tensions and military actions against Iran.
  • China reiterates its opposition to the use of force in international relations and infringement on other countries' sovereignty.
  • China is ready to work with the international community to promote peace, dialogue, and stability in the Middle East.

China on Monday denied reports of finalising a deal with Iran to sell CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles before the joint US-Israeli airstrikes on the country.

If delivered, the missiles would be among the most advanced military hardware to be transferred to Iran by China in recent years, according to media reports.

 

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that the report of the deal is part of a disinformation campaign.

"The report is not true. As a responsible major country, China always abides by its international obligations. China opposes ill-intentioned association and the spread of disinformation, and hopes relevant sides will choose the course of action conducive to de-escalating the tense situation," she said.

The report is significant as the US has assembled a flotilla of naval groups, including aircraft carriers, close to Iranian waters to carry out the current military campaign against Iran.

Chinese official media on Monday reported that the US planes crashed after being hit by Iranian missiles. The origin of the missiles is not known.

Iran is one of the biggest oil suppliers to China and shares close defence and strategic ties with Beijing.

Considering the close ties Iran enjoys with Beijing, the focus is on whether China will go beyond condemnation of the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and continue close ties with the new leadership in Tehran.

China appears guarded in its reactions to the recent capture of its close ally, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, and the assassination of Khamenei, as US President Donald Trump is due to visit Beijing on March 31.

Asked whether Trump will go ahead with the visit, considering the Middle East tensions, Mao said China and the US are in communication regarding interactions between the two heads of state.

Observers say that the fall of Maduro and the US-Israeli attack on Iran may dent China's strategic influence in the respective regions.

To a question from an Iranian journalist about how China can play a role in preventing the US from carrying out unilateral actions, such as assassinating leaders of sovereign countries, Mao reiterated China's firm opposition to the use of force in international relations or infringement on other countries' sovereignty and security.

The priority now is to immediately stop military operations and prevent the spread and spill over of the conflict.

China stands ready to work with the international community to call for peace and stop the conflict, resolve issues through dialogue and negotiations, and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large, she said.

K J M Varma in Beijing
K J M Varma in Beijing
Source: PTI
