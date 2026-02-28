'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran

Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

IMAGE: Smoke rises after the Bahrain state news agency reported missile attack on the service center of the US Fifth Fleet, following strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, in Manama, Bahrain on February 28, 2026 in this still image obtained from a video. Photograph: Reuters

India on Saturday urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation, asserting that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, after a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran triggered a massive military confrontation in the Middle-East.

In its first reaction to the fast-evolving situation in the region, New Delhi said it is "deeply concerned" over the developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

Iran retaliates against US military bases

Following the attack by the United States and Israel, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting several American military bases in the Middle-East, including in Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," it said.

The MEA said its missions in the Middle-East are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories, asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance.