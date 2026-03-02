UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 killed

Out of 541 detected Iranian drones, 506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country, causing material damage.

IMAGE: Smoke rises after an Iranian attack in Sharjah, the UAE, on March 1, 2026. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Key Points The UAE has intercepted 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 drones since February 28.

Three foreign nationals were killed and 58 people injured, including Indians.

Some drones struck civilian targets despite extensive air defence operations.

The escalation follows US-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory attacks across the region.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has announced that the air force and air defence forces have successfully intercepted a significant number of aerial threats following a large-scale Iranian attack that commenced on February 28.

In a statement shared on X and subsequently reposted by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry confirmed that the military has 'so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack'.

This regional escalation comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran.

Providing a detailed breakdown of the defensive operations on the second morning of the assault, the UAE Ministry stated that its forces 'destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight missiles fell into the sea', in addition to destroying 'two cruise missiles and 311 drones'.

Despite these efforts, officials noted that '21 drones struck civilian targets'.

The Ministry affirmed its robust capability, explaining that since the beginning of the offensive, "152 [ballistic missiles] were destroyed, while 13 fell into sea waters."

35 drones escape interception, cause damage

Out of 541 detected Iranian drones, '506 were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 fell within the country, causing material damage.'

Tragically, these incidents resulted in 'three fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationalities', and '58 minor injuries' among various nationalities, including Indians.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi addressed the status of an affected Indian national via X, stating: 'The Embassy is aware of the injury to the Indian national and is in touch with the hospital authorities. The Indian national is out of danger. We are rendering all possible assistance.'

The retaliatory strikes by Iran follow its vow of 'the most devastating offensive operation' against US bases and Israel.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) pledged revenge, claiming attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in West Asia and Israeli facilities in Tel Aviv.

Reports of strikes also emerged from Dubai, Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, while an oil tanker was struck off the coast of Oman, causing widespread flight cancellations and diversions.

Following Saturday's strikes, Israel stated on Sunday that it is attacking targets 'in the heart of Tehran'.

Meanwhile, international media outlets documented contrasting public reactions inside Iran.

CNN and Fox News reported celebrations in several cities, including Besat Town, with slogans of 'Death to the Islamic Republic' and 'Long live the Shah'.

Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon A Levy and activist Masih Alinejad shared footage of Iranian women dancing in the streets after hearing of the strike on the Supreme Leader.