8 killed in Iranian missile attack on Israel; UAE port targeted

IMAGE: Emergency personnel carry a body at the site of an Iranian strike, after Iran launched missile barrages following attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Saturday, in Beit Shemesh, Israel March 1, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

The number of fatalities following an Iranian ballistic missile strike on the Israeli city of Beit Shemesh has increased to eight, according to reports from Al Jazeera and Israeli emergency services.

The missile struck a residential area, leaving at least 27 people injured. Medical officials confirmed that two of the wounded remain in serious condition.

Emergency operations are currently underway at the scene of the explosion. Al Jazeera noted that the Times of Israel newspaper also confirmed the missile hit a populated area within the city limits.

The Israeli military, in a statement on Telegram, said that search and rescue units, along with medical personnel and a helicopter designated for casualty evacuation, are actively operating at the impact site.

The strike in Beit Shemesh comes as part of a broader escalation in the region.

Expanding the scope of hostilities, Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, was also targeted by missile strikes launched by Iran, according to a report by the Iranian state broadcaster, Press TV.

These developments follow heightened tensions in West Asia after joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury were carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, along with his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

However, an Israeli newspaper reported that there is no official confirmation regarding the fate of Khamenei.

In response, Iran declared 40 days of public mourning and vowed "the most devastating offensive operation" against US bases and Israel.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps pledged revenge, stating that it had launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in West Asia, as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv.

Additional Iranian strikes were reported in Dubai, Qatar's capital Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, with Tehran stating that US bases in the region were being targeted.

Meanwhile, an oil tanker was struck off the coast of Oman, and airlines cancelled or diverted flights in and around the West Asian region amid the escalating conflict.

Following Saturday's strikes, Israel on Sunday stated that it is attacking targets "in the heart of Tehran."

As the military confrontation intensified, international media outlets carried visuals of contrasting public reactions inside Iran.

CNN reported celebrations in several cities, with whistling, cheering, and slogans of "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Long live the Shah" heard on the streets.

Fox News documented similar scenes in Besat Town, a suburb of Karaj.

Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon A Levy and activist Masih Alinejad also shared footage of Iranian women dancing in the streets following news of the strikes.

Earlier, US President Trump announced the death of Khamenei on Truth Social, describing it as "justice for the people of Iran" and stating that "pinpoint bombing... will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE."

As Iran's Supreme Leader's office marks the end of a 37-year chapter by flying flags at half-mast, authorities have heightened security, particularly in Tehran, to prevent unrest.

Attention is now focused on the process of selecting Khamenei's successor and the implications for Iran's future leadership.