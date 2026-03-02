HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Iranian drone strike causes fire at Saudi oil refinery

Iranian drone strike causes fire at Saudi oil refinery

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 02, 2026 15:15 IST

x

The facility, one of the world's largest oil export terminals, is critical for global crude supplies.

Saudi refinery hit by Iranian drone

IMAGE: Aramco's oil field in Saudi Arabia. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Drone debris from an intercepted Iranian UAV caused a limited fire at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery.
  • The fire was small and brought under control, with no immediate reports of major damage.
  • Iran claimed missile strikes in Bahrain and announced further waves of attacks under 'Operation True Promise'.
  • Kuwait confirmed several US military aircraft crashed, but all crew members were safe and hospitalised for check-ups.

Falling debris from an intercepted Iranian drone caused a 'limited fire' at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Defence Ministry spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said, according to Al Arabiya.

The facility, one of the world's largest oil export terminals, is critical for global crude supplies.

The Jerusalem Post, quoting a Semafor reporter, said a small, isolated fire at the refinery was brought under control after what appeared to be a drone strike earlier in the day.

Iranian missile hits Bahrain's Salman Port   

Meanwhile, Press TV reported an Iranian missile strike on Salman Port in Bahrain, claiming the facility was being used to transport American logistical equipment intended for strikes on Iran.

The developments follow joint US-Israeli military strikes on Iran that reportedly killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday.

In response, Iran launched a wave of retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting multiple Arab countries in the region.

Kuwait, US probe F-15 crash

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the 'tenth wave' of what it calls Operation True Promise involved Khaibar missiles targeting Israeli-held territories.

Iranian state media also released images claiming to show an American F-15 pilot whose aircraft allegedly crashed in Kuwait earlier on Monday.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defence said several US military aircraft crashed in the country, but confirmed that all crew members were safe and in stable condition.

Authorities said investigations were underway in coordination with US forces to determine the cause of the incident.

 
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait
Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait
War reaches Lebanon, Israel strikes Hezbollah targets
War reaches Lebanon, Israel strikes Hezbollah targets
US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report
US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report
Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump
Iran's military command is gone, op to continue: Trump
UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead
UAE intercepts 165 Iranian missiles, 541 drones; 3 dead

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Playing Holi? 9 Tips To Protect Your Skin, Hair

webstory image 2

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 3

12 Incredibly Gorgeous Stepwells Of Ancient India

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai0:53

Disha Patani dazzles in a stylish look in Mumbai

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO