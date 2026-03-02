Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said all crew members of the crashed aircraft ejected safely and were taken to a hospital for medical check-ups.

IMAGE: Smoke rises from an area surrounding US Embassy following a strike, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Bayan, Kuwait, on March 2, 2026, in this screengrab from a video. Photograph: Video obtained by Reuters

Key Points Several US warplanes crashed in Kuwait amid intense Iranian missile and drone attacks in the region.

All crew members safely ejected and were taken to hospital; their condition was reported as stable by Kuwaiti authorities.

Fire and smoke were seen inside the US Embassy compound in Kuwait following the Iranian attack, prompting emergency alerts.

The United States issued an advisory asking its citizens in Kuwait to remain indoors and avoid visiting the embassy, while CENTCOM did not immediately comment on the incidents.

Several United States warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday, the Gulf nation's defence ministry said, even as fire and smoke were reported inside the US Embassy compound following an Iranian attack on the country.

Their condition was stated to be stable. The ministry, however, did not specify the number of aircraft involved or the cause of the crashes.

Their condition was stated to be stable. The ministry, however, did not specify the number of aircraft involved or the cause of the crashes.

The incidents came during an intense phase of Iranian missile and drone fire targeting Kuwait amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Don't come to embassy, US advises citizens in Kuwait

Meanwhile, fire and smoke were seen rising from inside the US Embassy compound in Kuwait City after the attack.

Video footage circulating on social media showed smoke billowing from the premises along with the sound of alarms.

The United States had earlier issued an urgent advisory to its citizens in Kuwait, asking them to remain indoors and take cover.

'Do not come to the Embassy,' the advisory said, without providing further details.

There was no immediate response from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on the crashes or the reported damage to the embassy compound.