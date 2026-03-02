US used Anthropic AI in strikes against Iran: Report

The use of Anthropic comes shortly after the US had declared it a supply chain risk and threat to national security.

IMAGE: Fireball after reported strikes near the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting headquarters in Tehran, on March 1, 2026 in this still image obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Social media/via Reuters

Key Points The US reportedly used B-2 stealth bombers, suicide drones, and Anthropic's AI tools in strikes on Iran.

However, no official comment was issued on how the AI tools were used.

The operation targeted underground missile facilities and involved fighter jets and one-way attack drones.

The strikes were part of Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion launched jointly by the US and Israel on February 28.

The United States used an array of weapons in the strikes conducted against Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday -- which included artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, according to a report by Reuters.

The Pentagon used artificial intelligence services from Anthropic, including its Claude tools, during its attack on Iran, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The use of Anthropic comes shortly after the US had declared it a supply chain risk and threat to national security.

As per Reuters, it could not determine how the tools were used in the war effort, and the Pentagon and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report further mentioned that the United States deployed its B-2 stealth bombers from the US to strike hardened, underground Iranian missile facilities with 2,000-pound bombs.

Washington, DC had deployed the stealth bomber last year as well during its strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

Reuters mentioned that the US military said it used suicide drones that appear identical, based on photos released by the Pentagon, to the new LUCAS (Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System) manufactured by Phoenix, Arizona-based Spektreworks; however, the company did not respond to requests for comment.

One-way attack drones used

In a first, CENTCOM also used one-way attack drones modelled after Iran's Shahed drones, the Pentagon said.

US Central Command also released photographs and video footage that showcased F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets being used in the strikes on Iran.

On Monday morning, US Central Command shared more visuals in a post on X from Op Epic Fury, noting that 'strikes continue'.

It shared a list of weapons and the types of targets struck in the first 24 hours of the operation in a post on X.

Also on Monday morning, the Israeli Air Force said that the IDF continues to strike targets of the Iranian terror regime in waves of extensive attacks in Iran.

It added, "The Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, has now launched another wave of strikes targeting the Iranian terror regime's assets in the heart of Tehran."

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.