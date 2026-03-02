Iran shares video of shooting down US F-15 fighter jet

Referring to local sources, IRNA shared a video clip that it claims shows the downing of the American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait.

IMAGE: Iranian state media claimed that a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Kuwait. Photograph: Video Grab

Key Points Iran's state media claimed a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Kuwait.

Reports emerged of fresh explosions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha.

Kuwait confirmed intercepting hostile aerial targets with no casualties.

Iran formed a Provisional Leadership Council after Khamenei's killing, rejecting negotiations with the US.

As conflict widens in West Asia in the wake of Ayatollah Khamenei's killing in Israeli-US strikes on Saturday, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Monday claimed that a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in Kuwait on Monday morning.

Referring to local sources, IRNA shared a video clip that it claims shows the downing of the American F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait.

'According to local sources, a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Kuwait earlier on Monday morning,' the post added.

Iran targets several locations: US

This comes as earlier, US CENTCOM shared a post on X claiming that Iran had targeted several locations across the region, including 'Dubai International Airport; Kuwait International Airport; Zayed International Airport, Dubai; Erbil International Airport, Iraq; Port of Dubai' and residential areas in Israel, Bahrain, and Qatar.

Al Jazeera further reported on Monday new explosions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and the sound of loud bangs in Doha.

Arab News reported that Iranian missiles and drones had also targeted Kuwait and Bahrain.

An eyewitness also told news agency Reuters that smoke was seen rising from near the US embassy in Kuwait.

Kuwait's Army shoots down 'a number of hostile aerial targets'

Earlier in the day, the Kuwait Air Defence Force shot down 'a number of hostile aerial targets' early Monday morning, according to the Kuwait Army.

In a post on X, the Kuwait Army wrote, 'The Official Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense stated that the Kuwaiti Air Defense Force confronted a number of hostile aerial targets at dawn today with efficiency and capability, as they were monitored and intercepted within the scope of operations in the central part of the country, as part of the complete readiness to protect the nation's airspace, with no casualties recorded. He affirmed that the armed forces continue to carry out their duties and address any potential developments, ensuring the preservation of the country's security and stability.'

The developments come as Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, on Monday firmly rejected that Iran would negotiate with the United States.

The second meeting of the Provisional Leadership Council comes after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed on Saturday in Israel-US strikes as part of Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion.

After Khamenei's killing, Trump again addressed the Iranian public on Saturday, calling for them to topple the government.

"This will probably be your only chance for generations," he said on Saturday after the US and Israeli attacks on Iran began.

The Provisional Leadership Council was formed shortly after Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei and top security officials were killed in the ongoing US and Israeli attacks.

The interim council, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, will oversee the country until a new supreme leader is elected. Iranian state media say at least 201 people have been killed in the attacks across 24 provinces, as per Al Jazeera.