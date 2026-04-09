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Home  » News » Nuclear programme non-negotiable: Iran hardens stand ahead of talks

Nuclear programme non-negotiable: Iran hardens stand ahead of talks

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 18:55 IST

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The statement comes even as Tehran links the issue to ongoing efforts to bring a complete end to hostilities in West Asia involving the United States and Israel.

Iranian nuclear programme

IMAGE: A satellite imagery taken on February 1, 2026, shows a new roof over a previously destroyed building at Isfahan nuclear site, in Iran. Photograph: 2026 PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via Reuters

Key Points

  • Iran rules out any negotiations on nuclear enrichment.
  • Calls its right to enrichment 'non-negotiable'.
  • Rejects US-Israel pressure to limit nuclear activities.
  • Comments come amid fragile West Asia ceasefire and Islamabad talks.
  • Trump claims Iran agreed to halt enrichment; Tehran contradicts.

Iran on Thursday firmly ruled out any negotiations over its nuclear enrichment programme, reiterating that its right to enrichment is non-negotiable.

The statement comes even as Tehran links the issue to ongoing efforts to bring a complete end to hostilities in West Asia involving the United States and Israel, as reported by Iran's state news agency ISNA.

According to ISNA, Mohammad Eslami, Vice President for Nuclear Affairs and head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said external pressure -- referring to the US and Israel -- to limit Iran's enrichment activities would not succeed.

He asserted that the Islamic Republic's 'right to enrichment is non-negotiable'.

He further stated that no authority could prevent Iran from pursuing its nuclear programme.

 

"The enemies' demands regarding limiting enrichment will not come to pass... The right to enrichment is non-negotiable... No law or individual can stand in our way," Eslami said, as quoted by ISNA.

Iran dismisses western demands as 'unrealistic'

Dismissing calls from Western countries to curb Tehran's nuclear activities, Eslami said such demands were unrealistic.

"The enemies' claims and demands to restrict Iran's enrichment programme are mere pipe dreams that will die with them," he said, according to ISNA.

Ceasefire backdrop, talks in focus

The remarks come amid a fragile two-week ceasefire aimed at halting hostilities in West Asia between Iran and US-Israel coalition forces.

High-stakes talks are scheduled to take place in Islamabad between the concerned parties to negotiate a comprehensive and lasting end to the conflict.

As part of the proposed deal, US President Donald Trump has pushed for Tehran to completely give up its nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment -- a demand that Iran has firmly rejected, reiterating its long-standing position.

Trump claims progress, Iran contradicts

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump stated that the Islamic Republic had agreed to halt its uranium enrichment programme as part of the deal.

He also said discussions were underway regarding tariff and sanctions relief on Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the United States would 'work closely' with Iran following what he described as a 'very productive regime change' in the country.

He further indicated that several aspects of a broader agreement have already been finalised, suggesting ongoing negotiations between Washington, DC and Tehran.

'The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive regime change. There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear 'dust'. It is now, and has been, under very exacting satellite surveillance (Space Force). Nothing has been touched from the date of attack. We are, and will be, talking tariff and sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to,' the post read.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

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