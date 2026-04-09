150 Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon In 2 Hours Kill 254 People

Israel carried out a large wave of airstrikes across Lebanon, hitting Beirut, southern Lebabon and the Bekaa Valley.

Around 150 strikes were reported within two hours, damaging residential areas, killing 254 people, wounding over 700 others.

Hospitals are struggling to handle the surge of wounded, with urgent calls for blood donations.

Key Points Israel launched approximately 150 airstrikes across Lebanon within two hours.

Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs suffered heavy damage, with residential buildings hit and multiple civilian casualties reported.

Hospitals across Lebanon are overwhelmed, facing shortages of blood, staff, and emergency capacity amid continuous casualties influx.

Beirut Under Israeli Attack

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

IMAGE: A dog sits on woman's lap near the site of an Israeli strike at Manara in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

150 Strikes in Two Hours

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

IMAGE: Soldiers stand at the site of an Israeli strike in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency responders work at the site of an Israeli strike, in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Civilian Areas Hit Across Lebanon

IMAGE: A burnt vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

IMAGE: Emergency responders work at the site of an Israeli strike in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Hospitals Overwhelmed by Casualties

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman sits next to graves of Hezbollah members killed in the southern suburbs of Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: A family rests by their tents at the makeshift encampment by people who fled their homes after Israeli evacuation orders in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

IMAGE: A man gestures from a damaged building at the site of an Israeli strike in Manara in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff