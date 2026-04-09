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Home  » News » 150 Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon In 2 Hours Kill 254 People

150 Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon In 2 Hours Kill 254 People

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 07:52 IST

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Israel carried out a large wave of airstrikes across Lebanon, hitting Beirut, southern Lebabon and the Bekaa Valley.

Around 150 strikes were reported within two hours, damaging residential areas, killing 254 people, wounding over 700 others.

Hospitals are struggling to handle the surge of wounded, with urgent calls for blood donations.

 

Key Points

  • Israel launched approximately 150 airstrikes across Lebanon within two hours.
  • Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs suffered heavy damage, with residential buildings hit and multiple civilian casualties reported.
  • Hospitals across Lebanon are overwhelmed, facing shortages of blood, staff, and emergency capacity amid continuous casualties influx.

Beirut Under Israeli Attack

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: A dog sits on woman's lap near the site of an Israeli strike at Manara in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

150 Strikes in Two Hours

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: Soldiers stand at the site of an Israeli strike in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: Emergency responders work at the site of an Israeli strike, in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Civilian Areas Hit Across Lebanon

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: A burnt vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: Emergency responders work at the site of an Israeli strike in Al-Mazraa in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of an Israeli strike in Beirut, April 8, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Hospitals Overwhelmed by Casualties

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

Photograph: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: A woman sits next to graves of Hezbollah members killed in the southern suburbs of Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: A family rests by their tents at the makeshift encampment by people who fled their homes after Israeli evacuation orders in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters

 

Israel airstrikes across Lebanon

IMAGE: A man gestures from a damaged building at the site of an Israeli strike in Manara in Beirut, April 8, 2026. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

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